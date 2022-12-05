Sudan’s pro-democracy coalition Forces of Freedom and Change has signed an initial agreement with the military to restore civilian rule after last year’s coup.

The deal allows for a two-year civilian-led transition towards elections.

But protests challenging the agreement have already begun in the capital, Khartoum, and more are expected across the country, as people call for those who led the coup to be held accountable.

Sudan has suffered nearly four years of political instability after the former president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown following mass protests.

The African Union, Arab Nations and western governments have backed negotiations between the army and civilians as a way to restore stability, end mass protests and try to save Sudan’s crashing economy.

But Monday’s agreement faces steep opposition, especially from neighbourhood resistance committees which have been at the heart of grassroots mobilisation.

They want military leaders including Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to be held accountable for the deaths of anti-coup protestors.

The deal also doesn’t cover security sector reforms and many worry that it leaves the army powerful and able to disrupt the democratic transition.

Political leaders say calls for justice and other reforms will be tackled through further talks.

Source: BBC