The African Development Bank (ADB) Group has committed $301 million (about Shs1.1 trillion) to Uganda to refurbish the Kampala-Malaba Metre Gauge Railway (MGR).

The railway line is part of the East African Community’s Northern Corridor linking the capital, Kampala, to Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa.

Accordingly, the rehabilitation support project will bolster rail services and lower transportation costs in a region endowed with agricultural land, minerals and petroleum production and manufacturing.

The financing approved on Wednesday by the group’s board of directors consists of loans and grants from the ADB and its concessional lending window, the African Development Fund.

The works entail the immediate rehabilitation of 265 km of MGR tracks between Malaba and Mukono, including the line to Jinja Pier and Port Bell on Lake Victoria.

Speaking during the board approval, African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina said the railway lines are critical to opening up the heartland of Africa, where there is immense agricultural and economic potential.

He said rail tracks would also be instrumental in linking rural-based Special Agricultural Processing Zones, which the African Development Bank is promoting, to markets and other vital logistics hubs.

“Railway lines should not simply connect ports to mines,” Adesina said, adding that it is heartening to see African governments investing in rail transport. The project was backed by Uganda’s cabinet and parliament.

The Kampala-Malaba MGR is part of the multi-modal Northern Corridor route, which includes road transport from Mombasa in Kenya to landlocked Uganda and neighbouring countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Eastern DR Congo.

The corridor also has maritime links with Lake Victoria’s inland waterways.

The project is expected to directly benefit nearly 1.2 million people, about 40% of them women.

The project is aligned with Uganda’s Vision 2040 National strategy as well as the East African Community’s Vision 2050, which aims to deepen trade and transform East Africa into a globally competitive upper-middle-income region.

The East African Community Railway Rehabilitation Support Project also advances the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and three of the African Development Bank’s High 5 operational priorities: Integrate Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.