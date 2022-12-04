Uganda Breweries Limited product, Smirnoff made an explosive come-back this Friday with a media and influencer immersion into its Fiesta experience at Terranga Bar and Restaurant in Bugoloobi.

Hosted by Smirnoff brand ambassador, Samie Wetala the event saw journalists from different media houses and a wide range of influencers treated to a mini- experience giving the guests a taste of the brand’s new and refreshed experiential direction called the Smirnoff Fiestas.

The fiestas are urban music mini-festivals that will happen in different parts of the country starting January 2023 featuring both local and international artists and DJs, exciting games and interesting twists on Smirnoff cocktails.

The colourful event featured a digital experience with VR games and fun and exciting Smirnoff games like giant checkers.

A photo booth designed around the three Smirnoff variants Red Ice, Black Ice and Green Apple Bite gave guests the perfect setting to capture the moment, while professional mixologists were on hand to prepare exciting Smirnoff cocktails.

Throughout the event, waiters occasionally moved through the crowd with food platters ensuring they had a solid foundation while they enjoyed the drinks.

On the entertainment front, DJ Ssesse immersed the crowd in an explosion of Amapiano music, which kept the guests on their feet. Following his set, DJ Vanss took over with an afro-beat- inspired mix and special dance moves to go along.

DJ Tenyis would cap the evening – by which time most of the guests were already on their feet dancing along with flair.

Speaking at the event, Judie Nandekya, the Smirnoff Brand Manager, said, “Smirnoff is back with a redefined and more expressive, vibrant and inclusive experience for consumers who are dissatisfied with the ordinary and looking to express their authenticity.”

She added that the brand invites consumers to unleash their edge through music, cocktails and

inclusivity and diversity.