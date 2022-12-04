Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo, also known as Ruger together with South Africa’s Costa Titch, will perform at the end of year concert at Garden City Rooftop on Dcember, 31, organisers have announced.

According to organisers, there will also be performances from Vinka, Mun G, Lagum, Bella Kataleya and Kandle and mixes from DJ Vee, DJ Maker Breaker, DJ Fame

The concert will be hosted by NBS Television’s Sheila Gashumba.

“Those who get tickets through the Jumia app will also receive a free whistle alongside their ticket to match the vibe . Get 50% off your ticket if you purchase through the app,” said Ssesanga Faisal from Jumia.

“Early bird tickets are to be sold at shs80,000 and shs100,000 at the gate. There will also be free wifi provided by Roke Telkom and wide coverage is provided by us,” said Christian Jordan Lumanya , the head of Live events from Kash events.

This will be the second time Ruger and Costa Titch are performing in Uganda.