The Archbishop of Uganda the Rt. Rev, Kazimba Mugalu has urged government to allow worship centres in the barracks to enable soldiers access spiritual nourishment more easily.

While presiding over the thanksgiving service at the National Defence College, in Njeru Buikwe district, Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu said even uniformed men and women need God.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaziimba argued that communing with their spirituality will help members of the force to better live up to Uganda’s motto, “For God and my Country,” as they execute their duties.

He urged the soldiers to stay true to their training and avoid vices like alcoholism, drug abuse, and promiscuity which compromises them.

The pioneer intake of 19 senior UPDF officers are due to sit their final examinations next week. The group consists nine generals and nine senior colonels. The service was to wish them well as they prepare to sit their exams and complete their course in January 2023 as the first class of the newly inaugurated college.

ADVERTISEMENT

The service attracted many dignitaries from government ministries, departments, agencies, religious leaders as well as members of the business community. Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa and his wife Julie were among those in attendance.

Kariisa noted that it was important for him to attend the service because, “The forces contribution to business continuity is priceless.”

The College Commandant Maj. Gen Francis Okello said that officers have been undergoing training in national security and a masters program from Makerere University.

The Under secretary Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Edith Buturo revealed that the government is committed to make the National defence College, a centre of excellence.