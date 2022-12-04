Thousands of members of the Indian community have come together to celebrate the opening of the Shree Shahajanand School in Bukoto with a special procession in Kampala.

Over 6,000 Indians are participating in the procession in celebration of Shree Ghanshyam Nutan Mandir Mahotsav Temple.

The procession starting at 10am from Kira Road to the Temple at northern by pass has attracted thousands of faithful.

There are splendid band displays and performances at the procession as Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kampala celebrates its 25th Patsov.

