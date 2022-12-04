Police have arrested the driver of a Subaru vehicle that rammed into the home of Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in Wakaliga, Lubaga division.

Lukwago said the accident happened at around 7pm on Saturday evening.

“A short while ago, an overhasty and reckless driver of Subaru car registration number UAJ 704K rammed through the main entrance to my house, the gate forcefully flung open and badly damaged and the over speeding car then rammed into the pillar at the entrance to the sitting room,” Lukwago posted on social media.

The Kampala Lord Mayor said the incident left his family members including children who were watching a World Cup game terrified.

The huge bang shook the whole house. I am yet to understand the cause of this bizarre incident which has badly ravaged my home.”

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said the vehicle had two occupants including Fred Kiweewa, the driver and a lady only identified as Mariam who sustained injuries.

“Mariam sustained minor injuries and is admitted at Mulago hospital while Kiweewa is now detained at Old Kampala Police Division as investigations into the matter continue.”