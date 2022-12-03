A team of police flying squad have intercepted a stolen saloon car carrying suspected stolen cows and goats at Nsangi along Kampala-Masaka road this Saturday.

According to police, the flying squad team were on a routine patrol along the busy highway when they saw a car Toyota Ipsum number UAP 853S moving at high speed and something like a cow leg sticking out the boot.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that the officers tried to stop this speeding vehicle but the driver could not stop. The team opted to pursue the car forcing the occupants to abandon it and run into the bush after a short chase.

“A search was conducted and it contained two cows and two goats. It was then towed to Nateete police station for further management,” he said.

However, upon reaching the police, Onyango said that a woman identified as Caroline Kajungu, a resident of Kikumbi zone Bunamwaya parish Makindiye Sabagabo went to police claiming that the car belongs to her and that it was stolen from her home on November 19.

She had reported at Katwe police division on SD REF: 02/19/11/2022 and also told police that by the time it was stolen it was registration number UAN 476D.

Although the suspects are still on the run, the police spox applauded the flying squad team for their alertness an immediate action they took to intercept this car.