It is just hair, they say. That hair cuts. A day after shaving shouldn’t be the day you decide to give leg or even allow someone’s son to go down on you.

A day after you have clean-shaven or waxed is not a good day to serve leg. Take a minute and think about the person who will have to deal with that choockie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The choockie might have so much water. Squirting might be one of the gifts you have chosen to give to the boy child, but that growing hair will make it difficult for him to have a good time. It hurts.

Sex is everything from the time you start making plans to the time he slides right in. Foreplay is no longer about someone going down on you but about how you prepare your person for the session.

From the time you say yes to him, you should start preparing for that session. Know what he wants and likes. And if you are ever not sure, ask.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ask to understand the MOU. Know the terms and conditions before you go all out with the hair. That choockie is not yours. It is his to enjoy.

When you are trying to lay someone, know their tastes and preferences. Learn to ask more about what they love in bed. Give them that and more. But it is either they love hair or not. Anything else can change but not that.

People have different fetishes but have distinctions between no hair and excessive hair. But no one wants to feel like they are with a baby in bed.

Shave a few days before the session so that it is a smooth landing for the tongue and the machine gun. And there is something to play with when they are bored and playing on the pelvic ground.

The same goes for men. Learn to shave off that excessive hair. There is nothing special about it. And I know how hard it is, but shave all the way.

Till next time, keep the hair on the low side of the brush.