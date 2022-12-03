The Minister for Works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has launched the Building Industry Management System (BIMS), an online platform automating all the building control services.

With BIMS, a developer will now be able to apply for building and occupation permits, commit the services of registered professionals schedule for routine building inspections, pay building control fees and get instant feedback for the services requested for online.

The system is in full operation in Kira Municipality and Kampala City and it has also been piloted in Entebbe, Jinja Soroti and Mbarara.

It has been developed by a pool of local talent from the National Building Review Board (NBRB) and National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U).

While launching the system at Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo, the minister noted that the system is improving supervision, monitoring and enforcement of existing building laws as a solution to numerous building accidents, leading to loss of lives and property.

“After here I expect no more delays in the application and approvals of building and occupation permits since the public now expects quick, efficient and transparent processes. The ultimate goal should be to put a stop to the endless building accidents, that give our country a negative image,” Gen Katumba said.

The Executive Secretary of the National Building Review Board (NBRB) Eng. Flavia Gutto Bwire urged the stakeholders in the building sector to embrace the system since it is an outcome a consultative process undertaken in 2020.

“It was evident after consultations that digitizing the building control processes was the only way of improving efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and predictability in the sector, “Bwire emphasized.

BIMS is integrated with National Land Information system (NLIS) under the Ministry of Lands for land ownership verification, URA for building control fees payments and verification of TIN numbers, URSB for company registration verification, NIRA for NIN verification, Architects Registration Board, Surveyors Registration Board, and Engineers Registration Board for identification of registered professionals.

At the launch the minister handed over BIMS equipment including the two all-in-one desk top computers, a printer and internet connectivity to 25 local authorities which have been activated on the system.

About NBRB

The National Building Review Board (NBRB) is a corporate body under the Ministry of Works and Transport established by the Building Control Act, 2013.

NBRB was inaugurated on October 2, 2018.

Its mandate is stipulated under section 9 of the act as to; monitor building developments, ensure design and construction of buildings are accessible by persons with disabilities, oversee and inspect the operations of the building committees, prepare and submit reports to the minister on matter relating to the sector.

The board also hears and determines appeals from persons dissatisfied with the decisions of a building committee and determines fees to be charged by urban and district building committees for approval of plans, issue of building permits and occupation permits.