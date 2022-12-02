Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of the House of Prayer Ministries is known to be a hyper preacher who does various things for publicity purposes.

Yet even by his standards some of his recent antics have left many of his followers confused.

For instance on November 29 stunned a section of his followers when he insisted that he is the rightful father of Susan Makula’s son, Phellan.

The two are in a relationship but it is well known that Makula sired Phellan before he met Bugingo . Bugingo recently revealed that he had renamed Phellan.

One of the members of his church told Nile Post that he suspects Bugingo could have been bewitched.

“Maybe the Pastor was bewitched. If you listen to one of his videos, he talks about not failing to keep your child secret. But when I see what he is doing, he does not want us to know about his last born son with Pastor Teddy Bugingo. What is that supposed to mean?” an elderly congregant said.

In a stunning revelation, the controversial pastor reveals how he almost “cheated” on Makula with another woman who he claims just wanted to get a child from him. In the video, Bugingo claims that Susan Makula found a message in his phone from a woman who wanted to have a child with him although some people said there could not haven smoke without fire.

“By laboring to explain how women trap pastors, Bugingo confirmed what the public always knew. The bigger issue in the video is that he said the woman wanted to keep the child secret, which is a bad thing,” said one of his follower.

For many congregants at House of Prayer Ministries, the provocative dances undertaken by Pastor Bugingo on Twitter have come as a recent disappointment. While the social media platform is taking over the world by storm, they think the pastor should not be using the platform to compete with the morally inept.

Meanwhile Susan Makula shocked the public when she recently revealed on her show, The Junction, that airs on Salt TV that she had had a miscarriage. Without mentioning the date of that incident she told her co-hosts on the show that she wished that a car would knock her dead. Some claim that she could have been sending a coded message to Bugingo after the two failed to marry officially.

Clearly over the last month, Bugingo appears to have made news for the wrong reasons.