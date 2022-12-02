National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director Richard Byarugaba has all his fate seated on President Museveni’s table and should the president decide to trash his request, that will mean the end of his time at NSSF officially.

Indeed, Byarugaba clocked retirement age and was asked to stand down, however, in a more interesting twist of events, the Fund boss, wants another go at the office.

The Minister for Gender Labour and Social Development, on whose jurisdiction the NSSF lies has already asked Byarugaba to move out of office. The Board Directors also concur with the orders and are seeking Byarugaba’s replacement.

However, the powers lobbying on behalf of Byarugaba are too strong that they have cornered President Museveni and it is said (according to strong sources), that he is most likely thinking of retaining him.

Other sources claim that Museveni has already held meetings with Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Engo on the prospect of standing in at NSSF until 2026. Atingi is 57 years and could make a 3-year run at the office.

Sources also close to Byarugaba state that he is confident he will return to the office and he really has invested in his return.

“He is sure he is returning. Only Museveni is delaying making up his mind,” an officer at NSSF told Nile Post.

Byarugaba yesterday came to the conclusion of his legal term of office, and he communicated to all staff that he will be out of the office until a “final decision on my employment situation with the Fund.”

“Hope we can meet again, maybe!” Byarugaba concluded the email with a hint that he expects to be back.

In the meantime, Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi has renewed Patrick Ayota’s tenure as NSSF deputy Managing Director but also appointed him to serve as the Managing Director on a caretaker basis.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Patrick Ocailap, the Deputy Secretary to the Treasury on behalf of the chairperson of the NSSF board indicated that Ayota’s contract has been renewed for a five-year period.