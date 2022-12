Unesco has added the spicy paste harissa to its list of intangible cultural heritage on behalf of Tunisia.

The UN’s cultural agency said that it was part of Tunisia’s national identity.

Harissa – which is made with sun-dried hot peppers, spices and olive oil – is found across North Africa, but is most closely associated with Tunisia.

In its application to Unesco, Tunisia described harissa as an integral part of the country’s daily culinary and food traditions.

