Roofings sheets manufacturer, Uganda Baati Ltd has unveiled Orientile, their new steel roof tile product to the market.

The product was launched on Tuesday, at Uganda Baati head offices.

Speaking at the product launch, Baati’s board chairman, Dr. Alan Shonubi, said they were pleased to broaden their product basket with the addition of Orientile.

Shonubi also noted that the introduction of Orientile to the market will help in giving customers more profile options to match their preferences.

Uganda Baati’s business head, George Arodi expressed gratitude to their customers and reiterated the company’s commitment to continue ”championing” innovation.

“I would like to thank Ugandans for continuously choosing our products because it is against this background that the company will not tire of being a brand that innovates long-lasting building solutions…We do not comprise on quality as we believe that every product we put on the market should provide long lasting solutions to our customers,” Arodi said.

Arodi further thanked consumers for voting Uganda Baati as their best provider of quality roof sheets at the recently concluded People’s Choice Awards 2022.

According to Baati, Orientile steel roof tiles are available at all their ten showrooms across the country and at authorised hardware shops.