The second edition of the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAs) is slated for tomorrow, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The UMEAs is organised by marketing and media outfit- Evolve Africa.

The red-carpet black tie event start at 6:00pm and will go on till late.

The awards that return for their second season, are aimed at celebrating the phenomenal works of outstanding marketing practitioners and firms across the country, as well as highlight a number of issues within the marketing profession.

Tens of top organisations are slated to go toe to toe with each other, for some of the marketing profession’s most coveted awards.

This year, the number of nomination categories has shot up to eleven (11) slots, from the initial ten (10) categories that were set up during the inaugural awards ceremony last year.

However, organisations shall still tussle out for only ten (10) of the categories, as the newly included one will be accorded to an individual, and will be decided by the esteemed jury.

The newly added ‘UMEA most accomplished marketer,’ is a special category that steps up the total number of categories to eleven.

Over thirty (30) respected organisations will be in the fray to walk away as winners come tomorrow night.

Organisations competing for the coveted gongs include; Johnnie Walker Uganda, Airtel Uganda Ltd, Unilever Uganda Ltd, CFAO Motors Uganda, Centenary Bank, ABSA Bank Uganda, Heifer International, Rocket Health, Fine Media, Kijoh Consults, Bedva Digital, Prudential Assurance Uganda, Stanbic Bank, Uganda Waragi, Total Energies Uganda, KCB Bank Uganda, Uganda BAATI, Housing Finance Bank, Equity Bank, UBL, House of DJs, Talent Africa Group, Guinness Uganda, Buzz Group Africa, Blu Flamingo Africa, Zeus the Agency, Brainchild, BWC, Live Works Inc Ltd, Fireworks Advertising, Scanad Uganda, Saladin Uganda and Troi media.

According to Evolve Africa Co-Founder Shafique Ssemakula, the jury determined all nominations and shall solely make the decision of the winners of the four leading categories.

These include, Best agency of the year (digital), Agency of the year (traditional media), Marketing campaign of the year and UMEA most accomplished Marketer.

All winners in the other seven (7) categories shall be selected by public vote.

Members of the jury include, Dr. Benedict Mugerwa, Head of Professional Courses at Uganda Management Institute, Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte, Chief Marketing Officer, Centenary Bank, Johnpaul Okwi, Manager Sponsorships and Events, MTN, Jackie Rukare Namara, CEO, Iguru Consult Ltd, Rogers Anguzu, Head of Marketing, Vision Group and Barbra Arimi Teddy, Head of Marketing and Communications at National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The winners will be announced at the awards gala at the Kampala Serena Hotel tomorrow night.

The black-tie event will be accessible with individual tickets on sale for Shs100,000, while a table of ten goes for Shs2m.

The Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards were first inspired by the extra-ordinary marketing campaigns that brands and their custodians created, against all odds, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Evolve Africa is a marketing and media outfit established in 2018 solely to create platforms where marketers learn, get inspired and are celebrated.

Reservations can be made on numbers, +256 772358291 or 0703115242.