National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, Lawrence Alionzi has been declared winner of the 88th Makerere University guild presidency.

In the online voting that attracted over 27,000 Makerere students, Alionzi beat other seven contestants to victory.

The NUP candidate garnered 5,839 against his closest rivals, Ibra Hussein who got 2,079 votes and Justus Tukamushaba (1,758 votes).

Upon his victory, Alionzi thanked his voters and the NUP party for the support that saw him win the guild race.

“A single orphan to a peasant mother is now the 88th Guild President of the region’s most prestigious university; what better definition for ‘A Hill of Endless Possibilities’? God did, he always does.Thank you, Gallant Makerereans and NUP.” Alionzi stated.

Alionzi was also congratulated by a host of NUP leaders including party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga.

“Our own comrade Alionzi Lawrence aka Dangote, all the way from Arua (West-Nile) was decisively elected 88th Guild President of Makerere University. Thank you Gallant Makerereans for rejecting the regime’s blackmail and trusting this brother. Congratulations✊🏾 May you serve well.” Kyagulanyi tweeted.

Mpuuga also tweeted, “Gallant Makerereans! Allow me, to allow you, to allow us, to Thank you for voting Alionzi as the 88th Guild President for Makerere Thank you for believing and trusting NUP.. Ee Dangote Oyee, NUP Oyee,”

Aliozi is an Electrical Engineering student at the university.