Former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta has been arraigned before court in Kampala and charged with sectarianism before being remanded.

The journalist turned pastor was earlier this week picked by security from his National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) offices in Bugolobi.

On Wednesday, Kabuleta was arraigned before the magistrates court in Nakawa and charged related to sectarianism read for him.

“Joseph Kabuleta, Prossy Ayebare and others still at large on May, 30,2022 in Kampala district uttered and published on a you tube channel titled National Economic Empowerment statements contained in a video which statements are likely to create alienation or despondency , raise discontent or disaffection and promote feelings of ill will or hostility among Banyarwanda, Bahima and Banyankole,” the presiding chief magistrate, Neumbe Ritah Kidasa read the charges.

Kabule,50 however denied the charges.

In response, the state prosecutor, Doreen Elima told court that investigations into the case are still ongoing.

Bail

Kabuleta’s lawyer, Remmy Bagenda asked court to consider his bail application since his client has to take medication on a daily basis.

In response, the Nakawa chief magistrate said the bail application could only be entertained on the next appearance of the accused in court.

The former presidential candidate was consequently remanded to Luzira until November, 14 when he will return for mention of the case but also for hearing of his bail application.

The court also issued criminal summons for Kabuleta’s co-accused, a one Prossy Ayebare who was not present in court on Wednesday.

The charges

Kabuleta is accused of sectarianism contrary to section 41(1) of the Penal Code Act , cap 20.

The charges stem from his May, 30 press conference in which he claimed that Ugandans are suffering because of the “current bad leadership.”

“Not all people in Ankole have benefited from the NRM regime, most of them are facing the same problems faced by people in other regions. The privileges are enjoyed by the Bahima and Tutsi people who control everything in the sub-region,” the former presidential candidate said.

Prossy Ayebare, a former parliamentary contestant for Isingiro North with whom Kabuleta is now accused also made similar comments during the same press briefing.

“The Banyankore and Bakiga are oppressed people, we have political, economic and social challenges . The Bahima and Tutsi are the ones who take decisions like who get what job, who joins the army among others. They are a small group of people with a lot of powers,” Ayebare stated.

According to the law, a person who prints, publishes, makes or utters any statement or does any act which is likely to degrade, revile or expose to hatred or contempt; create alienation or despondency of; raise discontent or disaffection among; or promote, in any other way, feelings of ill will or hostility among or against any group or body of persons on account of religion, tribe or ethnic or regional origin commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.

The two now stare at five years’ imprisonment if convicted.