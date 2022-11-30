The US says it has “serious doubts” on the credibility of Equatorial Guinea’s election results that saw the world’s longest-serving president continue his 43-year-rule.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, 80, secured almost 95% of votes, according to election officials.

“Given the scale of irregularities observed and the announced results giving the [ruling party] PDGE 94.9% of the vote, we have serious doubts about the credibility of the announced results,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

It said there were credible allegations of “significant election-related irregularities, including documented instances of fraud, intimidation, and coercion”.

President Obiang seized power in 1979 after a military takeover and has survived several coup attempts. He has a strong grip on the oil-rich central African nation.

