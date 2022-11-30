First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni says Uganda will not be threatened by calls for cuts in funding by the West that want to impose their beliefs and cultures on Uganda.

Mrs Museveni was officiating at the national conference on ethics and morality at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

In a move to make an audit on the state of morality and ethics in Uganda, the Parliamentary Forum on Ethics and Integrity held a conference in which the first lady and Minister for education and sports Janet Kataha Museveni told legislators that Uganda will never compromise on its values in exchange for aid.

The First Lady also stressed the need to build a culture of integrity through introducing the national ethical values in the schools’ curriculum.

Deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa called for funding of religious institutions like churches and mosques as key state partners in enforcing morals and integrity in the people.

The speaker also expressed concern over the decaying moral fabric in society that needs urgent attention.

Keynote speaker and Former Vice Chancellor of Uganda Christian University, Rev. Canon John Senyonyi decried the practice of sugarcoating inhuman practices as a normal way of life.

The national conference on ethics and morality will now be held as an annual event following a request by the First Lady.