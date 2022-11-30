Grant of Freehold

Intake: starting the transaction from the group of first registrations Scanning: the documents received at intake are then scanned in Initial review by the physical planner: the physical planner review the scanned documents for the PPC minutes and makes a decision Initial review by the land officer: the land officer reviews the scanned documents for compliance (i.e. minutes and other documents from the land board)

Instruction to survey: issued by the surveyor after reviewing the application and the submitted documents

Intake JRJ: when the JRJ is made by the field surveyor it is then submitted (received) at the front desk Scan JRJ: the received JRJ documentation is scanned in the system

Review survey compliance: the JRJ is then checked by the surveyor for compliance survey standards.

Create parcel: the JRJ is then used by the cartographer for plotting the coordinates.

Review physical planning compliance: the physical planner here reviews the plotted coordinates to check if they conform to the physical planning standards.

Review created parcel: the created parcel is then reviewed by the staff surveyor for compliance

Generate the deed plans: the transaction is then sent to the cartographer to generate and print the deed plans from the plotted points

Mailo

Grant of Leasehold

Tail and security features

The system generates titles and deed plan with a QR code reading the transaction number and the block and plot for that property.

National ID

The system verifies every NIN entered with NIRA to confirm that the right people are being entered before any transaction is completed.

New maps on the title

The system generated a map of the property on the bottom corner of the title.

NB: JRJ, is a Job record Jacket which contains the coordinates collected by the surveyor for the Land.

The author is minister state for Lands. He delivered this statement at a public engagement at Kikuube district on November 28.