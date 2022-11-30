Over 50 staff that are not digitally ready have been exited from Next Media. This comes barely two weeks after Next Media Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Kin Kariisa announced a new direction the company was taking.

“We simply cannot continue to approach our work the same as we currently do, especially with our winning DNA”, Kariisa told the staff on the new journey the company was embarking on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to this positioning the company has been subjected to both horizontal and vertical movements across all departments.

In his message to the staff, Kariisa emphasized the need to read from a new chapter saying there was a need to realign the teams.

There is need to prepare to execute a strategy that will keep our brands attractive and, very importantly, relevant in our very competitive environment,’ Kariisa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The failure to adjust to the now global digital trends saw the exit of even seasoned editors Edris Kiggundu, Noah Kyeyune, reporters Turyagumanawe, John Kibalizi and Fatia Nassali.

According to a release, the company says, after lengthy consideration the company had to have some of its staff go. The letter quotes the group CEO, explaining how it had been a very difficult decision to take particularly many of the workers are long serving.

Next Media is not an isolated case of serious media housing taking a new direction and sacking staff.

The BBC recently laid off workers in their hundreds last month as it seeks to move to digital first newsroom.

In a move relatable to Next Media, BBC Service outlined plans to accelerate its digital offering and increase impact with audiences around the globe.

Only last week Kariisa too was emphatic that Next media needed to stay relevant to its audience through executing a new strategy that will keep the company’s brands attractive and competitive in the business environment.