As the race to the forthcoming Law Development Centre guild election heats up, one Charity Nankunda has promised to turn the tides to become the first guild president of the institution.

The 25 year old who describes herself as a God fearing, principled, passionate and people person says she was born a leader and seeks to extend what she started in her formative years of education.

“I have always been a leader, right from primary all-through secondary, university and now LDC.I am inspired to serve in a leadership position because it’s one way to touch lives, and becoming LDC’s first female guild president is another opportunity to serve,” Nankunda says.

“I’m also very passionate about people, understanding their pain and passion and finding ways to either solve or support them. This has become my life’s story as I always leverage my interpersonal skills to connect with people on a deeper level and make their environment more comfortable.”

She mentions that she was a class monitor at Rukungiri Universal Primary School before she became an education minister.

She joined Bweranyangi Girls’ Senior Secondary School for her O-level and she served as the vice president of debate club as well the cleanliness and environment prefect and at A-lvel she was the vice president of the debate club at Uganda Martyrs Namugongo.

“While at Makerere University pursuing my course mates chose me as their class representative and vice president for the Rukungiri University Students Association.”

Nankunda says as a student at LDC and living the life of a student has given her an opportunity to experience the needs of students and this she says is an opportunity to serve them.

“My team and I observed that most students at LDC are no longer working because of their busy learning schedules. Coupled with the costly learning lifestyle of buying acts, case studies among some students have no source of income. This is why I would like to implement the much-needed Tuition Fund Policy. The Tuition Fund Policy aims to support my fellow students with tuition challenges by aiding and paying for tuition balances to allow them to sit for exams.”

The policy is geared towards inclusive and equitable quality education as a committee will be set up to ensure all applicants are well vetted and issued this tuition support. I will also lobby and pitch for financial support from financially able students and non-profit organizations. The over-ranking goal is to create a Tuition Fund policy that will live on even after I have left LDC. The Tuition Fund Policy will advocate for the government loan scheme to help students with loans while at LDC. Furthermore, I understand that students are only a part of the LDC eco-system which is why I would also like to work with our firm leaders who aid our learning at the Law Development Center. Once elected, I would support our 27 and more firm leaders with communication tools (gadgets) to help them execute their roles smoothly and seamlessly.”

Nankunda says in a bid to achieve her manifesto, she plans to work with existing systems, processes and stakeholders to achieve the best for everyone.

She says she wants her leadership to be remembered as one who aided and enabled students and the entire LDC achieve its dreams.

“I want to be remembered as the first female LDC Guild President who paved the way and challenged more women to take up leadership positions, one who gave LDC a female touch.”