Police have revealed that the leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) Joseph Kabuleta was arrested because he failed to honour its summons that was issued to him over alleged reckless remarks.

Kabuleta was arrested on Monday from the party head offices in Bugolobi in Kampala, shortly after conducting his weekly press conference and whisked away by men dressed in civilian clothes.

He was driven in a Toyota Hiace minivan popularly known as a “drone.”

According to Police, Kabuleta was supposed to report to Kampala Metropolitan Police headquarters on November 3 2022 at 10.00 am for interview and statement recording on charges of promoting sectarianism.

In a statement Claire Nabakka, the deputy police spokesperson said the utterances were also likely to raise discontent or disaffection and promote feelings of ill will or hostility among members of the public.

It is alleged that on May 30 2022 in Kampala District, Kabuleta and others held a press conference where they alleged that social service delivery in Mbarara is based on ethnic lines of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga and Banyakore.

“Kabuleta and others shall be charged with promoting sectarianism,” she noted.

Nabakka appealed to the general public to desist from making statements that may cause discontent, incite violence and instigate hostility among the affected communities.

Kabuleta and the group have been very critical about a number of issues in Uganda including; vaccination of children in schools against Covid-19 and other diseases.