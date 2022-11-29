The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) will participate in this year’s IBTM, the biggest Marketing Incentives Conferences and Events (MICE) expo in the world from between November, 29 and December, 1, 2022 in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

At the expo, UTB will showcase the different aspects of Uganda that provide good investment opportunities, incentives and diversity in its attractions that make destination Uganda an ideal place to visit and host conferences.

UTB is represented by board member Prof. Suleyman Katende Mubanda and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bradford Ochieng, among others as well as eight members of the MICE Private Sector Association of Uganda and Uganda Association of Conference and Incentives Industry (UACII).

The Ugandan delegation will showcase the significant steps taken to grow tourism numbers, hotel facilities and investments that have improved over the years to make it a competitive spot for visitors.

The industry growth is also reflected in the sector’s share of economic contribution to Uganda’s development agenda.

According to Prof. Mubanda, Uganda will leverage on this exhibition to implement activations such as the roll out of Uganda’s destination brand of Explore Uganda that positions the country as an adventure of the life time in the Spanish source Market.

“We have flourishing wildlife numbers, numerous new hotel facilities and attained capacity to host international events and festivals,” he noted.

He said this will improve knowledge regarding Uganda’s tourism potential and create business linkages for investment in the country.

UTB Deputy CEO Ochieng noted that Uganda is to host several conferences next year, such as The Africa Blood Transfusion Conference as well as Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo where numerous delegates and travel trade will be expected in the country.

The expo is an opportunity to interest the world about the many unique aspects of the country.

IBTM World this year will draw more than 3,000 exhibiting companies from more than 150 countries.

Exhibitors, include hotels, conference centres, technology companies and suppliers from across the industry as well as travel destinations and other service providers and this will present an opportunity for Uganda to showcase her potential as a tourist and travel destination.