Uganda Tourism Board together with private sector stakeholders are in United States to promote destination Uganda during the United States Tour Operators Association(USATO) conference taking place at Austin, Texas between November, 28 and December 2, 2022.

USTAO is the leading association for tour operators, airlines, hotels and resorts, tourism boards in the North American source market.

The association’s buying power is estimated at $19 billion worth of travel packages covering 9.8 million travelers and $12.8 billion goods and services purchased.

For 50 years, USTOA has also been renown for advocacy and education for its active and associate members.

During this year’s conference, destination Uganda’s responsible tourism practices will be recognized through the USTOA Future Lights programme.

Speaking at the conference, UTB’s Yogi Birigwa highlighted the North American market as a key source for Uganda noting that travel trade associations play an important role in lobbying for tourism development globally.

“The global tourism sector recovery was at 60% with full recovery expected in 2023/2024. A lot of efforts need to be channeled into marketing Uganda if the country is to benefit from its global share of visitors to the country,”Birigwa said.

The Uganda Tourism Board CEO Lilly Ajarova told journalists in Texas that significant strides have been made in the promotion of responsible and sustainable tourism practices in destination Uganda.

She added that USTOA’s Future Lights program that recognized Nyambworo Dennis from the Abercrombie and Kent is a clear manifestation of responsible tourism and its contribution to host communities.

She noted that during the same event, UTB will sponsor a USTOA ALL Members Night Cap on December,2 2022 bringing together over 800 tour operators during the Explore Uganda themed Night to highlight the destination’s lifestyle and entertainment tourism.

The UTB delegation will also interact with potential tourism investors, travel trade partners and media agents to position Uganda favourably in the core source market during the four-day conference and market place.

Through the realigned destination Uganda identity, UTB seeks to show to the world that the East African country also christened the pearl of Africa offers diversity in terms of tourist attractions and also experiences for travelers.