KCB bank Uganda has commissioned a shs30 million water harvesting project at Gobero Primary School in

Yumbe District with the aim of improving access to clean water for 1,500 school going children and the surrounding refugee community.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the head of retail banking at KCB, Michael Ssekyondwa said the project will enable communities have access to clean water.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have extended support worth shs30 million which has enabled the purchase of two 5000 litre stainless steel tanks in an effort to avail water for 1,500 school-going children and the surrounding refugee community.”

The United Nations 6th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) advocates for the availability andsustainable management of water and sanitation for all by increasing water-use efficiency across all sectors and ensure steady withdrawals and supply of fresh water to address water scarcity, among other water sustainability targets projected to be attained by 2030.

“This UN goal is a call to action for us as KCB Bank Uganda and other organizations to work jointly towards addressing water scarcity by being part of the social cause that champions socio-economic growth within the communities we operate, as witnessed today at Gobero Primary School. Therefore, we pledge our continued support towards initiatives that positively impact our communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, the bank supported the district with COVID-19 personal protective equipment worth shs31,750,000 million under its health pillar which is part of the five pillars where the bank identifies and supports communities.

According to Tumwesigye John Bosco, the RDC Yumbe District, the national access capacity to water is at 70%, but Yumbe stands at 50% indicating that out of one million people, only 500,000 people can access clean and safe water, yet the district is one of the highly populated areas in the country given the refugee situation.

“Based on this background, I want to extend great appreciation to partners like KCB bank Uganda who not only facilitate our access to financial services through the bank’s range of products, but also identify opportunities where they can extend support to the district through their positive social responsibility agenda like the commissioning of the water harvesting project we are witnessing today.”

“, I want to encourage the community to grow food, work hard, save and as well

preserve the environment.”