Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo has advised the Prime Minister to concentrate on more pressing national issues than waste time correcting things in the judiciary.

Dollo was speaking during the annual Registrars and Magistrates’ conference at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Nabbanja stormed the magistrate’s court in Makindye and bailed out a woman whose property was on the verge of being attached. Nabbanja argued that the court was not dispensing justice rightly, accusing the judiciary of case mishandling.

Nabbanja’s actions irked Dollo who wrote a circular demanding that he is furnished with the details of Nabbanja’s misgivings.

Having gotten a full episode of the matter, therefore, Dollo now insists that Nabbanja despite having good intentions, should try being busy elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I commend the Prime Minister for the zeal, but it is misdirected,” Dollo said.

According to Dollo, a lot of things are beckoning for Nabbanja’s intervention, including the unceremonious closure of the Isimba Dam just months after it was commissioned.

Dollo says that while people go without medicines in this country, and some areas are grappling with electricity issues, he is puzzled that Nabbanja’s excitement ensues from a single judiciary case.

“I want to believe that my sister slipped, at a personal level she is a very good person but she misdirected her efforts,” he said.