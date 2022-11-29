As the holiday season approaches, police spokesperson Fred Enanga has warned the public to be wary of fraudsters both online and offline.

During the weekly security press briefing at Naguru police headquarters, Enanga told journalists that security is experiencing an upsurge in “fraud” reports and urged everyone to remain vigilant.

“Our cybercrime unit is getting an increase in complaints of victims of cybercrime fraudsters and conmen,” Enanga said.

He went on to say that such conmen have taken advantage of online shopping offers, ticketing, and charitable donations, among other “deals” associated with the December holidays.

“We want to warn the public about fraudsters as we enter the festive season,” he said.

The holiday season is well begun, with December only a few days away. Decorations are up in many corporate and business buildings in and around the city, stores are busy with consumers, and holiday parties have begun. It is a time of joy and celebration for many.

Enanga, during the Monday presser, cautioned that this season usually witnesses an increase in robberies and fraud and urged everyone to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

With numerous football fans watching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from various broadcasting centers across the country, Enanga stated that police had not yet received any security concerns but cautioned revelers to remain vigilant.

“We want to call upon all football lovers, proprietors of venues where others go to watch football, not to let down their guards and be aware of their surroundings,” Enanga said.

The World Cup tournament entered day nine on Monday, November 28, 2022 and will be going on until mid December.