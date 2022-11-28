Exam body, UNEB has finalized preparation to start the marking of the 2022 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations.

UNEB spokesperson, Jennifer Kalule-Musamba told journalists on Monday that the marking will take place in 41 schools that she didn’t name.

She said UCE exams will be marked at 20 centres and 13 centres for PLE.

“The board will contract about 6000 examiners for PLE and 8500 examiners for the marking of UCE, where we have about 116 papers to be marked,” Kalule said.

UACE exams

According to the UNEB spokesperson, the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education(UACE) exams that kicked off last week are progressing well, despite cases of malpractice reported in some districts.

Kalule noted that there cases of impersonation involving two candidates from Westville High School in Fort Portal , and five candidates of St. Francis S.S. in Kawempe.

“The cases are all being investigated by police,”Kalule said.

She noted in another case two candidates of Katooke S.S. in Kyenjojo were found with mobile phone handsets in the examination room and investigations are under way.

“ In Mpigi District, during the Geography Paper one examination, an invigilator, a one Muhirwe Ambrose, was found assisting candidates at Rauzha secondary School. The Police are investigating the case.”