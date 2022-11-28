As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 16 days of Activism, the UN Women country Representative Paulina Chiwangu has implored all government agencies and policy makers to amplify their voices to help in the creation of awareness about gender based violence.

The 16 days of activism, a campaign that kicked off on the 25th November under the theme “Unite activism to end violence against women and girls” is aimed at stopping gender-based violence against women and girls in the whole world.

Chiwangu said that many women and girls get sexually abused but rarely do they get justice.

Joe Kigozi, the deputy CEO of Next Media committed to work together with policy makers and act as a platform that will help create awareness to end gender based violence in the country.

“We have joined this move of the 16 days of activism. We as the leaders we shall act act a platform that shall create awareness to end the gender based violence among women and girls in the country”, Kigozi said.

Violence against women and girls remains the most pervasive human rights violation around the world.

Already heightened by the Covid-19 pandemic, its prevalence is now being increased by the intersecting crises of climate change, global conflict and economic instability.