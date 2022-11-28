The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka has said that to ensure harmony and peace in the markets within Kampala, no vendors’ leaders shall be entertained in the management of the markets.

She made the remarks after visiting Nakasero market as part of KCCA continuing engagements with the market vendors and their leaders to inform them of the policy change on the government markets administration.

Recently, President Museveni issued a directive disbanding all the vendors’ leadership committees in public markets and ordered that all these markets be under the management of KCCA.

The directive has left some vendors and their leaders confused but KCCA is out in the field to clarify it.

“The former interim leaders have been asked to step aside as leaders and not be chased from the market as vendors. Do not harass them, the market is for all of us and we need harmony in the market,” Kisaka said.

She explained that the president’s directives give KCCA the mandate to collect rental and other market dues derived from the market.

However, vendors will also pay for utilities such as electricity and water through a mechanism set up by KCCA.

Kisaka’s visit to Nakasero follows visits to St Balikuddembe (Owino) market on Monday where she preached the same message.

“I will be visiting every market [in Kampala] to talk to the vendors to make them understand the presidential directive,” Kisaka said.