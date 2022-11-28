The passenger commuter train plying the route from the city centre to the Namanve has forced a great trek on commuters after abruptly braking down midway through its journey.

A legion of walkers has had to dust their shoes and apply a coerced physical fitness walk along the railway line as the train completely gave up on the journey.

According to reports from passengers who were on board albeit shortly, the train came to a sudden unplanned stop around Makerere University Business School (MUBs) in Nakawa and that is where the journey would end.

The train plies the route from Kampala to Namanve from 4:30 to 5:15 pm beating the jam and time at only a fare of Shs3000.

Indeed, the passengers have been given an alternative means of transport- walking.