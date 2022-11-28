The leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) Joseph Kabuleta was arrested early today and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The incident, according to eye witnesses, took place at the party head offices in Bugolobi in Kampala, shortly after conducting his weekly press conference

He was whisked off in a black Toyota Hiace minivan popularly known as a “drone.”

The destination and reason for the arrest are yet to be established.

Security agencies have on a number of occasions cautioned Kabuleta against “spreading misleading information against vaccination of children against coronavirus.”

Armed security personnel in June this year dressed in civilian clothes raided Kabuleta’s offices and briefly detained his colleagues but didn’t find him.

Kabuleta has been critical about a number of issues including; vaccination of children in schools against Covid-19 and other diseases.

He claims the vaccines have adverse effects on human beings and also cause death to some people, allegations that both the government and World Health Organisation refute.

Police have before interrogated Kabuleta’s pastor Elvis Mbonye on allegations of promoting an anti-immunisation campaign against Measles and Rubella on his social media platform.