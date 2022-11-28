A 22-year-old woman on a morning jog has been raped by three attackers in Namugongo, on the outskirts of Kampala.

The attack was confirmed by police spokesperson Fred Enanga, who stated that it occurred on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 4:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enanga informed the public of the incident during the weekly security press briefing on Monday.

“There was an incident of a 22-year-old female jogger who was attacked and gang raped by three men with pangas. Our police in Kira and Namugongo are actively investigating this incident..” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson warned the public against going out jogging alone, especially in the dark, which gives criminals cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to caution the public that when they are going out jogging, they should go jogging in groups and well-lit places,” Enanga said.

“Also, avoid wearing headphones and earbuds while running as it prevents one from hearing their surroundings.”

The tragedy occurs against a backdrop of rising crime in the city and across the country.

Enanga stated that the country is generally safe and that security is in control. He did, however, urge enhanced vigilance and cautioned everyone not to “let their guard down.”