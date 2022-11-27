The UPDF have said one of the suspects involved in a recent attack on its officers killing one and robbing two guns has been put out of action.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, the unnamed suspect was put out of action during an operation to have him arrested.

“One of the assailants that carried out the attack on Sentry along Ambercourt road in Gaddafi Barracks where one soldier was killed and two SMG rifles stolen has been put out of action and two stolen guns recovered,” Brig Kulayigye said in a brief statement.

The defence spokesperson however didn’t give more details about the incident.

In the incident that happened last week, unknown assailants took advantage of the location of the mini-check point, distanced about 1km away from the main check point to Gaddafi main barracks, the green cover and the Ambercoat market access to attack Sgt Eyamu Simon Peter, aged 45 who had been left alone with two guns after his colleague had gone to nearby shops to buy something at around 9pm.

Eyamu was killed and the two guns stolen.

The incident was among the many that have seen unknown assailants attack security personnel, kill them and later rob guns.