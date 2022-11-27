Police have said they have started investigations into a case of obtaining money by false pretence after agents for Japanese car importer; Be Forward allegedly received money from clients and never delivered vehicles.

According to one of the complainants, Steven Manyire, when they made orders for vehicles to be shipped to Uganda, something unusual happened as the orders took longer than before.

Manyire who says he has lost over shs250 million adds that efforts for him to seek an explanation from the company officials saw them give excuses.

He adds that he had paid money for two trucks and a Range Rover that he says have not been delivered by the company.

“They have received almost a million US Dollars but none of the people has received their cars,” Manyire claims.

“This is an organised fraud,” he adds, maintaining that many people are not yet aware and they continue to pay.

According to Manyire, a colleague in Japan has since revealed to him that they are no longer in charge of the company, having sold it to Brazilians.

He however insists that the Ugandan branch members have not made the revelations known to their clients; instead they continue siphoning money from non-suspecting clients.

“There are several people who do not know, I met someone yesterday, he had gone to pay the balance at the company,” Manyire claims.

Gilbert Arinaitwe, also claims he has been a victim of the fraud games by the company having ordered for a BMW at USD94000$ (Shs352m) but yet to receive it.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango that investigations have started into the alleged fraud.

He says complainants deposited money ranging from Shs50m to Shs100m with hope that they will complete the money when the cars come.

He confirms that at least two people working with the company have been arrested but the directors are currently on the run.

“The three directors are currently on the run, we are looking for them. We are currently investigating a case of obtaining money by false pretence,” Onyango said.

Among those on the run is Henry Nkera and Bernard Kaigamba.