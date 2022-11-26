NBS Television journalist, Henry Mugenyi has been accorded the Media Excellence award at the Heroes in Health Awards (HIHA) 2022.

At 26, he becomes a back-to-back recipient of the award launched in 2019, having also won it last year.

Mugenyi currently works as a health reporter at the Next Media Services brand, a role he assumed in 2019.

Held annually, HIHA is a rewards initiative that recognizes outstanding individuals, entities, organizations, services, products, and programs in the health sector.

At the awards held on Friday at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Mugenyi was recognised for his outstanding reporting on public health.

Speaking to the Nile Post, Mugenyi thanked God and Next Media’s support and mentorship said enabled him to win the award again.

”I really feel delighted and it is a great honour for me to be given this award this year for the good execution of my work. I really thank God for enabling me to stay as the defending champion of this award and the support systems that have been created in my organization and the people that I work with in the field that find it particular for me to be part of their stories,” Mugenyi said.

He added that what made him outstanding in the race for the award is his resilience and the hard work he puts in to report correctly and help the public have an interest in their health.

”I think I am outstanding in my works because at least have done more than any other person that has tried doing health journalism in the land,” Mugenyi told the Nile Post.

As a health journalist, he plans to transition into the medical world as well as continue to upgrade his studies in this field as a public health specialist.