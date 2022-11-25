Police in Kawanda is looking for the armed driver of a UPDF Toyota land cruiser who allegedly shot and murdered a Boda Boda rider near Kawanda Senior Secondary School in Nakisangye Zone, Nabweru Division, Wakiso District.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 9 a.m., according to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy PRO ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

“The victim has been identified as Waligo Ronald, 38, a resident of Kirinya Bigo Kawanda in Wakiso who was allegedly shot by a suspected UPDF driver identified as Ssali Abdul,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

According to Owoyesigyire, the duo got into a misunderstanding as Ssali was driving a UPDF vehicle out of the school grounds after picking up one of the senior three students at the school.

“Preliminary investigations into the matter indicate that Abdul was leaving the school when he met a number of motorcycles and cars at the gate,” Owoyesigyire narrated.

“The road being narrow, this prompted him to squeeze on the side where the deceased had parked. This caused an altercation after Waligo complained to the driver of being squeezed which attracted a big group of riders that also condemned his action.”

According to the police deputy PRO, Ssali entered his vehicle and he picked up an AK47 rifle which he used to shoot at the victim and fled the scene.

Owoyesigyire said that police have been able to identify the vehicle using CCTV footage and that they have identified the number plate as H4DF 1939.

“The police were invited to the scene where they noted that the deceased was shot in the left shoulder and the bullet came out from the right shoulder, something that killed him instantly at the scene. His body was conveyed to the city mortuary at Mulago for postmortem.

The police publicist condemned the incident and said that police will liaise with UPDF to identify the driver.