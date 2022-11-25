The Uganda Human Rights Commission has launched a phone application that they say will assist Ugandans to report cases of human rights abuses easily and conveniently.

Dubbed the UHRC App, the new platform will be used by members of the public, especially in rural areas to report cases of human rights abuses where they cannot easily reach out to authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apps were pioneered largely by businesses. However, we are increasingly seeing how critical they are for information on human rights to enable citizens enjoy their rights, defend and claim them when they are violated, and participate in their governance. Apps have expanded the options and are now facilitating the enhancement and access to health and education services, justice, and association rights such as family interactions, mobilisation for political and social causes, to mention a few,” said UHRC chairperson, Mariam F. Wangadya during the launch.

“We have faith in the benefits that the UHRC APP will bring to our service delivery and to the enjoyment of human rights generally.”

Wangadya said that since human rights remain fundamental both online and off-line, the new application will help citizens in real-time information exchange and engagement and the faster lodging of complaints without having to first travel to the human rights body offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The convenience to our clientele and its usability by persons with hearing impairments all give us the confidence that our service delivery will improve. “

According to the Uganda Human Rights Commission chairperson, the new application is a demonstration of their forward steps in the quest to enhance protection and promotion of human rights.

“We are looking forward to ensuring that internet resources such as this UHRC App truly become new opportunities for citizens to share information and ideas, participate in public life and defend their rights. We hope the app can effectively support the work of intermediaries such as human rights defenders, the media, justice professionals, law enforcement officers and other duty bearers to actualise enjoyment of human rights for all.”

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi hailed Uganda Human Rights Commission for the new platform that he said will help citizens report abusers of their rights.

“Besides, a quick look at the app shows that, it will also enhance physical accessibility to UHRC service offices all over the country for those who wish to access the offices physically since the location and contacts are provided on the app,”Dr. Baryomunsi said.

“It will further provide useful links to legal services and available redress mechanisms for human rights violations which is line with government’s priority to ease service delivery to the people of Uganda.”