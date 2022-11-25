Ugandan officials have made a case for Uganda as a favourable and profitable investment destination, rallying investors from Vietnam to set up business across different sectors.

In the same vein, Ugandans have been asked to take advantage of the market in and around Vietnam especially in technology and manufacturing.

The call was made at the Uganda -Vietnam business Summit that has been ongoing in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi .

More than 100 business persons from Uganda and Vietnam as well as government officials spent the last two days forging relationships in trade and investment during the summit organised by the Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Uganda King Ceasor Mulenga, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Equity Bank Uganda as a first step into harnessing business relations between the two countries.

Addressing the business community, the State Minister for Trade, Hariet Ntabazi encouraged business persons in Vietnam to bring industrial investments in Uganda and add on the value addition chain.

“Take your money to Uganda and you will never regret. We are a peaceful country with good products but we only fail in processing. We have suffered a lot with people buying our products, putting their brands and selling them as their own. Our presidents have met and agreed on a lot. Next time we meet we shall be talking the same language, “Ntabazi said.

Dr. James Mwangi the CEO Equity group Holdings Plc also asked Vietnamese businessmen to invest in Uganda which is at the heart of the East Africa Community and also a road to the African market.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Vu Duc Dam promised that their government would support the cooperation between both countries as well as the business persons.

At the end of the summit, several business persons had sealed business dealings and a number of visits to Uganda and back to Vietnam had been scheduled.

Uganda and Vietnam signed several Memorandums of Understanding in the areas of ICT, trade cooperation, agriculture research, education, foreign affairs

This was the first business summit in the history of Uganda and Vietnam.