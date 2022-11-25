House of Prayer Ministries Pastor Aloysius Bugingo shocked his congregation on November 20 when he announced the birthday of his son Phellan Bugingo due to be held the 27 of November 2022.

See, Phellan is not his biological son. He is son of Susan Makula, Bugingo’s current companion, from a previous relationship.

Congregation in shock

The announcement sent a wave of shock murmurs amongst some members of his congregation who claimed that he had neglected the last born he had sired with his estranged wife Pastor Teddy Bugingo.

A member of the congregation claimed that Pastor Bugingo has not looked after his son with Teddy and does not even care to know whether he is alive or not.

“This was a shock for us. He has his son with Pastor Teddy. But he does not care at all. This is not something to take lightly. I am wondering, isn’t it that he must have cheated on Pastor Teddy that he got that Phellan or he is just an insensitive father who is bent on hurting the wife Teddy,” the elderly congregant said.

It must be recalled that Pastor Bugingo and Teddy dramatically parted ways a couple of years ago.

Since then, the eccentric pastor has been navigating one scandal after another including his failed attempts to officially wed Makula.