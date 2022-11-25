Government has rescued a Shs 51 billion World Bank funded water supply system in Rukungiri district that had stalled for years after the contractor Technofab Engineering Limited went bankrupt.

The now completed water project was handed over to the National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Construction started in 2015 with work expected to last for three years but along the way the contractor ran into financial problems. According to the permanent secretary in the ministry of Water and Environment, Alfred Okot Okidi, the delay had caused anxiety within the population.

Government procured two contractors to complete the work who completed the project which was handed over to the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC). It will supply clean water to residents of Rukungiri and Ntungamo districts.

