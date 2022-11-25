The Guinness Bright House is in Gulu this weekend and Quinamino star Azawi is set to grace the Guinness stage together with her band for the first edition of the tour that is taking place at the Innovation Village in Gulu City.

Azawi’s selection for Gulu does not come as a surprise as the singer is not only one of the biggest artistes in the country at the moment but also a Guinness brand influencer. She will be hitting the stage alongside Gulu’s very own Polite Mosko, Adong, DJ Emma, and MC Lucky among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event that is part of the brand’s pan African Black Shines Brightest campaign that seeks to support, highlight, and collaborate with creatives all over the continent who are doing amazing things in the different creative spaces that they occupy.

The Gulu edition will see the brand shine a light on creatives in Gulu who are doing amazing things including Sai_Arts, Dorset, Ursula, Lagen, Lonnah Crochet and the TAKS Art Center among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Guinness Bright House is a platform that we created to shine a light on the people who are doing things differently in the creative space, we believe we have those that are shining brightest in Gulu, and we are very proud that we will be collaborating with them,” remarked the Guinness Uganda Brand Manager Prudence Vera Mutembei.

Access to the Bright House is by invite only, however creative enthusiasts can visit the Guinness_ug social media platforms to win themselves invites.