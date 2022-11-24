The 2022 GovTech Maturity Index (GMTI) that was recently released by the World Bank shows that Uganda is on the right trajectory as far as digital transformation is concerned.

The index reflects trends in the public sector digital transformation in 198 Global Economies.

The report shows that Uganda’s Govtech Maturity index value has risen from 0.639 in 2020 to 0.858 in 2022.

The GovTech Maturity Index (GTMI) measures the key aspects of four GovTech focus areas-supporting core government systems, enhancing service delivery, mainstreaming citizen engagement, and fostering GovTech enablers and assists practitioners in the design of new digital transformation projects.

The World Bank`s GovTech approach represents the current frontier of government digital transformation which focuses on 4 areas; Core Government Systems, Public Service Delivery, Citizen Engagement and GovTech Enablers.

According to the executive director NITA-U Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, Uganda`s digital agenda is focused on mainstreaming citizens engagement, core government systems and online services to support public sector modernisation.

On core government systems, Mugasa noted that NITA-U developed the UG-Hub an integration platform for core government systems that enables seamless sharing of data cross government with currently 93 entities have been integrated.

The Index highlights integration as an entry point for strengthening the GovTech approach.

Mugasa noted that the Regional Communication Infrastructure Program (RCIP) improved Uganda`s digital competitiveness affirmed by the GovTech Maturity report 2022.

He said government should allocate adequate resources for investments in shared digital public infrastructure, digital skills development and innovation in the public sector.

“Government of Uganda should provide more incentives and financial support to GovTech startups/SMEs to promote the private sector involvement in addressing public sector challenges. The use of frontier and disruptive digital technologies can greatly improve core government operations and online service delivery since Uganda has put in place GovTech foundations like the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) National Data Centre, Government Integration Platform,” he said.