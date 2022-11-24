By Sam Evidence Orikunda

It is a habit of most opposition politicians to take politics to burials. Most dramatic events that Ugandans have watched often happen at burials and this is very wrong.

As Africans we believe that when a person dies, he or should be accorded the highest honour during the burial because that’s his/her final day on earth. That is why we choose to speak only good things about them during eulogies, even when we are aware that the person has been very bad.

NUP leaders and politicians have really found fantasy in funerals and I don’t think that the relatives of the people who lose their loved ones are always impressed seeing NUP leaders turn burial into scenes of drama.

Dr Kawanga Ssemogerere, a calm politician who hardly attacked anybody wouldn’t have loved Bobi Wine’s speech, a speech that was full of chest thumping, attacks and insults.

A man whose wife said that he wouldn’t have loved gun salutes wouldn’t be happy to hear someone to declare himself “elected president” of Uganda even when it is clear that he lost and even feared to go court to challenge the results.

If they’re confident that they won elections why didn’t they go to court? Again, how can a political party that got slightly over 50 MPs win a presidential election?

Ssemogerere wouldn’t have loved to hear Bobi Wine releasing the information they shared in private, if indeed he told him who killed Kayira and how it was planned.

I think he was at liberty to release that information to the public when he was still alive. Even when he chose to let it out to someone else, Bobi Wine wouldn’t have been his choice because Bobi Wine was a new comer who knew nothing about Uganda’s leadership and politics.

He instead needed polishing and mentorship but not that sensitive information. It is of recent that Bobi Wine has started picking a few things in politics and started knowing how to make speeches, otherwise it has always been difficult for him to make a simple speech in public.

I don’t think Dr Ssemogerere would have loved to hear Bobi Wine declare that there’s no peace in Uganda a country where he served as prime minister and retired honourably without any disturbances.

How can someone say that there’s no peace in a country where they move several kilometres from Kampala without being interrupted to attend a burial which is presided over by the state?

The person is given a chance to speak in front of the prime minister and even declare himself elected president of Uganda. If the youth were aware that Bobi Wine simply takes advantage of their ignorance about the politics of the country, they wouldn’t give him even a bit of their attention. They would be busy engaged in productive activities that give them some income.

On the contrary, I feel the late Dr Ssemogerere would have loved to hear the speech of President Museveni which was read for him by Prime Minister of Uganda Robina Nabbanja because it narrated how the president and Ssemogerere worked together.

The writer is a deputy RDC Sheema District.