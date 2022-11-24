Three Police Officers including the Officer in Charge (OC) have been arrested to aid in investigations surrounding the attack on Bungokho Police Station.

On Wednesday night, unknown people broke into the Bungokho Police Station and made off with two guns and a radio call, leading to panic around the area.

According to the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson Rogers Taitika, the guns were under the possession of the OC and he has been arrested to help with investigations alongside three other officers.

Taitika does not reveal whether the guns taken were already loaded or not.

Locals attribute the incident to laxity and negligence by the police officers who are supposed to be the custodians.

Mafabi Chris Omia, the Chairperson LC3 Bungokho sub county says he has been receiving reports of absenteeism of these officers

“Especially in the evening people go to report cases and hardly find a police officer to attend to them.”

“So, it simply means they go and booze or to the Bibanda to watch football. For us as local leaders we have been hearing accusations from the public that these police officers are always absent from the station,” he said.

The incident becomes part of the statics of many related incidences across the country.