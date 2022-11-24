ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of state for Planning, Amos Lugoloobi, has highlighted key results of the sustainable urbanisation and housing programme including reducing the current housing deficit by 20% and decreasing the percentage of urban dwellers living in the unplanned settlement.

Lugoloobi noted that sustainable urbanisation is at the heart of successful economic growth for any country worldwide.

“Developed economies in the world boost permanent high-rise buildings of sound material and quality with a life span exceeding 300 years. This should be the approach in Uganda,” he stated in a speech read for him by Lydia Wanyoto, a board member of National Planning Authority (NPA).

He was speaking during the official opening of the NBS Housing Baraza at the Next Conference Centre in Naguru.

The baraza ends tomorrow.

Day one of the fourth edition of NBS Housing Baraza run under the theme: “Building a Strong Housing Ecosystem, partnering to house generations.”

Lugoloobi said Vision 2040 estimated the need for about 12.6 million new decent housing units in 20 years with access to electricity and safe water and sanitation facilities.

“Housing is critical to our country’s social-economic transformation. According to Uganda’s Vision of 2040, a social transformation entails access to different shelters by the population in both rural and urban settings, “he noted.

Kin Kariisa, Group Chief Executive Director Next Media Services said something needs to be done to promote the housing sector, adding that as the company they have decided to continue with the Housing Baraza initiative supported by their partners.

“We started this Housing Baraza initiative four years ago, then we went in Covid-19, and this is the fourth edition. With these four editions, we have always worked with Housing Finance Bank, Uganda Revenue Authority and other partners, “he said.

Arthur Mukembo, executive director of NBS Housing Baraza said all the partners of the NBS Housing Baraza have unique stories to tell and unique things they have been doing.

“The NBS Housing Baraza, from our perspective, is to remind the ecosystem that we are stronger together and everyone has an important role to play. Together we can cause action and house a million Ugandans by 2030,” he said.