Carrefour Uganda owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda has announced that it is offering discounts of up to 50% on selected electronics, household essentials, soft drinks, and snacks in its Black Friday.

According to the retail company, all their stores across the country will additionally remain open up to midnight on Friday and Saturday for shoppers to shop at their convenience.

“We are cognizant of our customer’s growing needs towards the festive season and as they start planning, we hope that these discounted items come in handy during the celebrations,” said Franck Moreau, Regional Director of Carrefour East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

“As Carrefour, we also value our customers and appreciate their continued support for the stores. Black Friday has given us the perfect opportunity to thank and join them in celebration by giving back to them.”

He noted that the Carrefour Black November promotion which has been on for the last three or so weeks will continue until December 4 with more daily discounts for all customers.

The retail company noted that customers with the Maf Carrefour app will enjoy a 50% discount limited to My club members and a 25% discount for non-members.