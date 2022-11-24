John Kibalizi

Four time presidential candidate and former FDC president, Dr Kizza Besigye has implored supporters and party leaders to think of other ways of removing President Museveni from power saying elections “will not work.”

Without elaborating the means, Besigye however ruled out an armed insurrection but pointed out that the masses need to be mobilised to cause regime change.

He was addressing the 15th FDC national council that kicked off today at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

“FDC will not get power without influence and a fight neither shall it get power through elections,” Besigye said.

He said if FDC planned better, they can capture power even before the 2026 elections because conditions are rife for change.

He attributed the defection of some opposition members to NRM on the fact that they are “impatient” adding that he would not insult them over their choices.

He said the country’s politics needs to be reset such that there can be a peaceful political transition.