Third deputy prime minister Rukia Nakadama has challenged Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) to play their cardinal role by demanding accountability of public funds in a bid to curb corruption.

Nakadama made the remarks while speaking as chief guest during the handover of 200-wheel chairs to disabled persons in Bukanga sub-county, Luuka district.

She said most of the funds meant for construction of roads, health centres in rural areas ends up being embezzled by district officials like community development officers who later make up fake documents to prove accountability.

Nakadama charged that some district engineers have also devised a method of embezzling public funds by diverting boreholes earlier constructed by non-government organizations into public ones by changing the colour and later claiming it has been constructed using government funds.

She asked RDCs to study and promote government programmes like parish development model to ensure they uplift household incomes.

She said the delay by government to release funds for parish development model is as a result of failure by some districts to submit plans of projects to be set up.

She hailed Fathers Heart Mobility ministry in collaboration with Luuka South member of parliament Stephen Kiisa for the support towards enabling persons with disabilities move easily through provision of wheel chairs.

Kiisa said he was inspired to take part in the initiative because school children with disabilities have challenges accessing education during the rainy season. He said he hopes the wheel chairs will ease their mobility to attain a good education.

The director Fathers Heart Mobility ministries Francis Mugwanya said the organization has donated over 4,000 wheel chairs to persons with disabilities across the country since the start of the year.